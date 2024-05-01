Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,846 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.