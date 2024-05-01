Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,846 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

