Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,568,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,315,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,513,000 after buying an additional 41,472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CDW by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $241.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.26. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $162.59 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

