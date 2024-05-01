U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.20

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and traded as low as $20.10. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 1,745,292 shares traded.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

