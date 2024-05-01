United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect United Parks & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Parks & Resorts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PRKS opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. United Parks & Resorts has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $61.30. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,165 shares of company stock valued at $420,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

