Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Stake Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Unitil worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Unitil by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Unitil Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:UTL opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $823.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Unitil Company Profile
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
