Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.46% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $269,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 6,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,141.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of UHT stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $497.93 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.87%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

