Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UTI. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $518.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.37.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

