Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UEC has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

