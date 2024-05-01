Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $185.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

NYSE:VLO opened at $159.79 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.29.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after acquiring an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $570,428,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after buying an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

