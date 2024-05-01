Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40,145.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 46,970 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $204.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.39. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $303.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.