Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.64

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.46. Valneva shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 16,931 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 59.48% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

