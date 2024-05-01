VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.38% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMOT. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1,282,926.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,449,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,707 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 459,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,134,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Price Performance

SMOT stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

