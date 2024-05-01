Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $230.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $184.15 and a one year high of $241.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

