Vasta Platform (VSTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

Shares of VSTA opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.16. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.