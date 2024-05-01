Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Verde Clean Fuels and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 363 759 1185 56 2.40

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ peers have a beta of -97.63, meaning that their average share price is 9,863% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -10.89 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $3.65 billion $1.43 million 4.98

Verde Clean Fuels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 5.97% -396.12% -1.85%

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels peers beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.