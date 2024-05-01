Vertex (VERX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Vertex has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.44 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Vertex has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,632.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $7,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 47,522 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,429,936.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,448,152.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,161,048 shares of company stock worth $35,034,678 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

