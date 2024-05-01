Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Doherty Philip O’ Sells 488,705 Shares of Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Doherty Philip O’ also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertiv alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VRT opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $95.70.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 90.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $2,241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Vertiv by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.