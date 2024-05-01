Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Up 4.7%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 33,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 125,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The company has a market cap of $552.28 million, a PE ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Viant Technology by 509.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 73,576 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 33,486 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

