Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.0% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.