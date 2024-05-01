W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $32,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 111,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $313,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.