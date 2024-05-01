Warren Philip Gilman Purchases 4,700 Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) Stock

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) Director Warren Philip Gilman acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.00 per share, with a total value of C$51,700.00.

Los Andes Copper Trading Down 0.9 %

CVE:LA opened at C$10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$317.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.27. Los Andes Copper Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.53 and a 12 month high of C$19.10.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

