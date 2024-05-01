Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $235.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

NYSE WM opened at $208.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Waste Management by 204.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $762,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

