Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 46.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

