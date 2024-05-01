WestRock (WRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRK

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.