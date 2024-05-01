WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

