Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Short Interest Update

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Price Performance
Shares of YZOFF opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06.
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Company Profile
