Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Short Interest Update

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Price Performance

Shares of YZOFF opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Company Profile

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of optical fiber preforms, cables, and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers cutting edge products; coating and coloring ink; communication optical fibers; submarine optical cables; optical transceivers; coaxial cables; fiber distribution frame, cabinet, terminal panel, and cable distribution box; and specialty fiber, cable, components, assemblies, optical, and modules.

