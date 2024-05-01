Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 2,930 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNY opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

