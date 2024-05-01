Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $38,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

