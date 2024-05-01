Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

