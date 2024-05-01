Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.22.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,250. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of COOP opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

