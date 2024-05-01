Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,337,000 after buying an additional 298,116 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,875,000 after acquiring an additional 359,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,325,000 after acquiring an additional 145,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,288,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

