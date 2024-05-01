Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Coty by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Coty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COTY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Coty Price Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.82. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.