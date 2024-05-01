Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $235.73 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.50 and a twelve month high of $263.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.35. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.