Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73.

KB Home Increases Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

