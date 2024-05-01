Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $5,280,099.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,045,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,733,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,824 shares of company stock valued at $68,127,415 in the last 90 days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.75. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.