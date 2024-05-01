Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,784,000 after purchasing an additional 199,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,098,000 after purchasing an additional 224,241 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

