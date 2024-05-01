Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 135.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,527 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.85. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

