Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.