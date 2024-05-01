Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

EIDO opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

