Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $663,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 265.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,864,000 after acquiring an additional 133,163 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 95.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $13,402,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $235.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

