Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 44,892 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,892 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Jabil by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Jabil by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

