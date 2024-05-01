Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after acquiring an additional 445,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 869,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

NYSE:J opened at $143.45 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.96.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

