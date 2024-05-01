Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 719 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,389,000 after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,323,000 after acquiring an additional 131,058 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $123,821,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the third quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PKG opened at $172.98 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $191.27. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

