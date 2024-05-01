Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 734 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.83.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

