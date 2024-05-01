Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,215 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 49,128 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,758 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 243,409 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,638 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

