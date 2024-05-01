Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 42.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $159.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.