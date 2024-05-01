Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 795 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Materion were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Materion by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Materion by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Materion during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Down 4.8 %

MTRN opened at $114.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.50 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

