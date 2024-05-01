Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 37.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.1 %

SHAK opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 230.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $110.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at $386,699.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,190,420. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.