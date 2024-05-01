Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOCFree Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 563,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBOC

Insider Transactions at International Bancshares

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

IBOC stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.94.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.