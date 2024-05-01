Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,404 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 16.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

